Updated Card For TNA Sacrifice 2025

TNA has an updated card for next week’s Sacrifice following Thursday’s episode of Impact. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on March 14th and airs live on TNA+:

Main Card

* Steel Cage Match: Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, Nic Nemeth & Leon Slater vs. JDC, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & The Colons

* TNA X Division Championship Ladder Match: Moose vs. Jeff Hardy

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Cora Jade

* Street Fight: Sami Callihan vs. Mance Warner

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Spitfire vs. Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and The Personal Concierge

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Lei Ying Lee

* Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe, and Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin and The Rascalz

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin

* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali

Countdown To Sacrifice

* Laredo Kid and Octagón Jr. vs. First Class