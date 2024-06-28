Updated Card For TNA Slammiversary

TNA has an updated lineup for Slammiversary following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which airs July 20th on PPV:

* TNA World Championship Elimination Match: Moose vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander vs. 2 TBD

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Bailey