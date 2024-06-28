wrestling / News

Updated Card For TNA Slammiversary

June 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Slammiversary 2024 6-27-24 Image Credit: TNA

TNA has an updated lineup for Slammiversary following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which airs July 20th on PPV:

* TNA World Championship Elimination Match: Moose vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander vs. 2 TBD
* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Bailey

