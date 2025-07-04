Updated Card For TNA Slammiversary

TNA has an updated card for Slammiversary following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the latest lineup for the show, which takes place on July 20th and airs on PPV, below:

* TNA World Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Moose vs. Leon Slater

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Nemeths vs. The Hardys vs. The Rascalz vs. Fir$t Class

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration

* TNA Knockouts & NXT Women’s Championship Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace OR Jacy Jayne

* Tessa Blanchard vs. Indi Hartwell

* Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali