Updated Card For TNA Turning Point 2024

TNA has an updated card for Turning Point following this week’s episode of Impact. You can check out the card below for the show, which takes place on November 29th and airs live on TNA+:

* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards

* Turkey Bowl Match: PCO vs. John Skyler vs. Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young vs. Brian Myers vs. Hammerstone

* TNA Knockouts Championship Match: Masha Slamovich OR Alisha Edwards vs. Jordynne Grace