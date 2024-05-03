wrestling / News

Updated Card For TNA Under Siege

May 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Under Siege Image Credit: TNA

TNA has an updated card for Under Siege after this week’s Impact. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs tomorrow night live on TNA+:

* TNA X Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin
* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Spitfire vs. Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich
* Jordynne Grace & PCO vs. Steph de Lander & KON
* Jake Something vs. Hammerstone
* Broken Matt Hardy, Mike Bailey & Trent Seven vs. The System
* Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. Steve Maclin & Frankie Kazarian
* Jonathan Gresham vs. KUSHIDA
* Ash By Elegance vs. Havok

* The F.B.I. vs. TBA (Countdown To Under Siege Match)

