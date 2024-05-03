Updated Card For TNA Under Siege

TNA has an updated card for Under Siege after this week’s Impact. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs tomorrow night live on TNA+:

* TNA X Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Spitfire vs. Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich

* Jordynne Grace & PCO vs. Steph de Lander & KON

* Jake Something vs. Hammerstone

* Broken Matt Hardy, Mike Bailey & Trent Seven vs. The System

* Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. Steve Maclin & Frankie Kazarian

* Jonathan Gresham vs. KUSHIDA

* Ash By Elegance vs. Havok

* The F.B.I. vs. TBA (Countdown To Under Siege Match)