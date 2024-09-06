wrestling / News
Updated Card For TNA Victory Road
TNA has an updated lineup for next week’s Victory Road following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which airs live on TNA+ on September 13th:
* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Moose
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Zachary Wentz vs. Mike Bailey
* TNA Tag Team Championships Match: ABC vs. The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards)
* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Do Or Die Match: Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich vs. Spitfire
If Spitfire lose, they have to break up.
* Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander