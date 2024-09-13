wrestling / News
Updated Card For TNA Victory Road
TNA has an updated lineup for Victory Road following this week’s episode of Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which airs live on TNA+ on September 13th:
Main Card
* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Moose
* Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Wendy Choo
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Zachary Wentz vs. Mike Bailey
* TNA Tag Team Championships Match: ABC vs. The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards)
* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Do Or Die Match: Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich vs. Spitfire
If Spitfire lose, they have to break up.
* Joe Hendry vs. Josh Alexander
* The Hardys vs. First Class
* PCO & Rhino vs. Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander
Countdown Show
* Steve Maclin & Eric Young vs. Jake Something & Alex Hammerstone
* KUSHIDA vs. Lio Rush