Updated Card For Tomorrow’s NJPW Road to New Beginning

– The updated card for tomorrow’s NJPW’s Road to New Beginning show is available. The show streams live on NJPW World starting at 4:30 AM ET; the card is below:

* KUSHIDA, Tiger Mask & Jushin “Thunder” Liger vs. Ren Narita, Tetsuhiro Yagi & Syota Umino

* Tomoyuki Oka & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Bullet Club (HIKULEO & Yujiro Takahashi)

* Katsuya Kitamura Best Of Seven Series: Katsuya Kitamura (0-4) vs. Manabu Nakanishi.

* Rocky Romero & Roppongi 3K vs. Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, TAKA Michinoku & El Desperado)

* Toa Henare, David Finlay & Juice Robinson vs. CHAOS (Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Jay White)

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Michael Elgin & Togi Makabe* vs. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka & Taichi)

* CHAOS (Gedo, Will Ospreay & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito)

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL & SANADA) vs. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada)