Updated Card For Tomorrow’s WWE Live Events

– WWE has updated cards for tomorrow’s live events, which kick off the company’s holiday tour. The shows take place in New York City and Chicago for Raw and Smackdown, respectively, with the cards as follows:

Raw – Madison Square Garden, New York City:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Bobby Roode & Chad Gable vs. The Authors of Pain

* Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor

* Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

* Pete Dunne, Ricochet, Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream vs. Tommaso Ciampa and the Undisputed Era

* The Riott Squad & Mickie James vs. Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon and Natalya

* John Cena appears

Smackdown – Allstate Arena, Chicago:

* WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

* WWE United States Championship Match: Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

* Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton.

* Also appearing: Samoa Joe, The New Day, Jeff Hardy, The Bar, Carmella and more