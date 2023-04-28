Updated Card For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping

A PWInsider report revealed today that IMPACT Wrestling will be holding tapings for a series of episodes for Impact on AXS this evening at the Cicero Stadum in Chicago, IL. The tapings will feature the following matches:

* Impact Wrestling Champion Steve Maclin & Champagne Singh & Mahabali Shera vs. PCO and two chosen partners (TBD)

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

* Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly

* Kenny King & Eddie Edwards vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Moose & Brian Myers vs. Yuya Uemura & Bhupinder Gujjar

* Alisha Edwards vs. Jody Threat

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Coven vs. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo & Jordynne Grace

Ticketing information is accessible at this link.