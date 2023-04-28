wrestling / News
Updated Card For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping
A PWInsider report revealed today that IMPACT Wrestling will be holding tapings for a series of episodes for Impact on AXS this evening at the Cicero Stadum in Chicago, IL. The tapings will feature the following matches:
* Impact Wrestling Champion Steve Maclin & Champagne Singh & Mahabali Shera vs. PCO and two chosen partners (TBD)
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey
* Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly
* Kenny King & Eddie Edwards vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Moose & Brian Myers vs. Yuya Uemura & Bhupinder Gujjar
* Alisha Edwards vs. Jody Threat
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Coven vs. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo & Jordynne Grace
* Moose & Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar & Yuya Uemura
Ticketing information is accessible at this link.
More Trending Stories
- More On Decision To Make WWE World Heavyweight Title, How It Relates To Night of Champions
- More Details On Pitches Referenced In WWE Lawsuit Over ‘Racist’ Storylines
- Victoria Says She Wasn’t Treated Well Backstage in WWE Last Time She Returned
- Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray Weigh In On Roderick Strong’s AEW Dynamite Debut