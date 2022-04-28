Updated Card For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling presents the aftermath of Impact Rebellion this week, and the lineup for tonight’s show is online. You can see the full preview for tonight’s show below. 411 will have live coverage of the episode, which airs at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on AXS TV with Before the Impact starting at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PT on YouTube:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Moose

* The Briscoes return to Impact

* Motorcity Machine Guns & Mike Bailey vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett)

* Decay vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

* VSK vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Before the Impact: Crazzy Steve vs. Vincent

IMPACT! on AXS TV Preview: April 28, 2022

With an unforgettable Rebellion pay-per-view in the rearview mirror, the fallout begins on an all-new IMPACT! this Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders!

This past Saturday at Rebellion, Josh Alexander triumphed over Moose to become the new IMPACT World Champion in a personal showdown six months in the making. But there’s no rest for the weary as a blockbuster IMPACT World Title rematch has been made official for this Thursday’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The last time Alexander became IMPACT World Champion, Moose stole it from him within minutes when he “called his shot”. Will lightning strike twice for Moose or will the “Walking Weapon” prove that he’s undoubtedly the new face of IMPACT Wrestling?

After coming up short against The Good Brothers at Multiverse of Matches, the Briscoe Brothers make their highly-anticipated return to IMPACT Wrestling! While their agenda is unclear, one thing remains certain: Mark and Jay Briscoe are one of the greatest tag teams in all of professional wrestling. What chaos will the Briscoe Brothers bring to IMPACT? Find out this Thursday!

Chris Sabin continues his fight against Honor No More as he teams with his longtime tag partner, Alex Shelley, and “Speedball” Mike Bailey to battle Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. As the war for power and control rages on, who will reign supreme in what promises to be an action-packed six-man tag team match this Thursday?

The devious duo of Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans pulled out all the stops in order to ensure Tasha left Rebellion with the Knockouts World Title intact. After Havok was ejected from ringside, a determined Rosemary fell victim to the numbers game. This Thursday, Decay is out for revenge as they battle Tasha and Savannah in tag team action!

Bhupinder Gujjar vows to continue his winning ways when he goes one-on-one with VSK this Thursday. Following impressive victories over the likes of John Skyler, Larry D and Aiden Prince, the future certainly looks bright for one of Punjab’s premier blue-chip athletes – but will VSK bring his momentum to a screeching halt?

The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Following his loss to Kenny King in this week’s exclusive Digital Media match, Crazzy Steve looks to even the score with Honor No More when he battles Vincent! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT as the fallout from Rebellion begins.