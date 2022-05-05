wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Weekend’s WWE Live Event in New Jersey
May 5, 2022 | Posted by
WWE is holding a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Trenton, New Jersey this weekend and an updated lineup is online. You can check out the updated card below for the show, per PWInsider:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch.
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Sasha Banks & Naomi & Ronda Rousey vs. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Natalya & Shaya Baszler.
* Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
Also advertised: Theory, Finn Balor, Riddle and more.
