Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Weekend’s House of Hardcore Show

December 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
House of Hardcore Twitch

– House of Hardcore has an updated card for this weekend’s “Indy Darlings” show, which takes place Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The latest card is as follows:

* Tommy Dreamer vs PCO
* HOH TV Championship and NWA TV Championship Match: Willie Mack vs Shane Strickland
* NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nick Aldis vs. Brian Cage
* Britt Baker vs. Angelina Love
* David Arquette & RJ City vs. Tyrus & Robert Strauss

*Also appearing: Bully Ray, Big Cass, Rich Swann, Ethan Page and more

article topics :

House of Hardcore, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading