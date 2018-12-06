Updated Card For This Weekend’s House of Hardcore Show

– House of Hardcore has an updated card for this weekend’s “Indy Darlings” show, which takes place Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The latest card is as follows:

* Tommy Dreamer vs PCO

* HOH TV Championship and NWA TV Championship Match: Willie Mack vs Shane Strickland

* NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nick Aldis vs. Brian Cage

* Britt Baker vs. Angelina Love

* David Arquette & RJ City vs. Tyrus & Robert Strauss

*Also appearing: Bully Ray, Big Cass, Rich Swann, Ethan Page and more