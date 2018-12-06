wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Weekend’s House of Hardcore Show
– House of Hardcore has an updated card for this weekend’s “Indy Darlings” show, which takes place Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The latest card is as follows:
* Tommy Dreamer vs PCO
* HOH TV Championship and NWA TV Championship Match: Willie Mack vs Shane Strickland
* NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Nick Aldis vs. Brian Cage
* Britt Baker vs. Angelina Love
* David Arquette & RJ City vs. Tyrus & Robert Strauss
*Also appearing: Bully Ray, Big Cass, Rich Swann, Ethan Page and more