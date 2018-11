– Impact has an updated card for this week’s “Final Hour”-themed episode of Impact Wrestling. The card is as follows:

* Impact World Championship Match: Johnny Impact vs. Killer Kross.

* Eddie Edwards vs. Moose

* Lucha Bro! vs. OGz

* Jordynne Grace debuts

* Brian Cage comes to Ohio to face Sami Callihan

* Eli Drake and Joseph Park address their lawsuit against Impact