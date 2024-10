WWE has an updated card for this week’s NXT following Halloween Havoc. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs live Tuesday night on The CW:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom vs. Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King

* Casket Match: Tatum Paxley vs. Wendy Choo

* Zaria vs. TBA