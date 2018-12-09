Updated Card For Wrestle Kingdom 13

– NJPW has an updated card for next month’s Wrestle Kingdom 13 show after Saturday’s World Tag League. You can see the latest card below for the show, which takes place on January 4th from the Tokyo Dome:

* IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* IWGP Heavyweight Intercontinental Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito

* IWGP Heavyweight Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match: KUSHIDA vs. Taiji Ishimori

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado vs. Roppongi 3K

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Kota Ibushi vs. Will Osprey

* RevPro British Heavyweight Championship Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White