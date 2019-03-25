Updated Card For WrestleMania 35 – Triple H’s Career On The Line

– WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 35, and it includes Triple H’s career being on the line in his No Holds Barred match with Batista. WWE updated the card after Monday’s Raw, which you can see below. The show takes place on April 7th from Brooklyn, New York and airs live on the WWE Network.

The new stipulation in the Triple H vs. Batista match came when The Game came out with a letter from Batista. The letter said he would agree to the match only if Triple H put his career on the line. Triple H agreed to the condition.

The updated card (official matches only) is:

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar

* No Holds Barred Match w/ Triple H’s Career on the Line: Batista vs. Triple H

* Retirement Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

* WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

* The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman, Colin Jost, Michael Che, More TBA

Also rumored (but not yet confirmed) for the card are:

* WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley

* Women’s Battle Royal: Competitors TBA