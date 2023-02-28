wrestling / News
Updated Card For WrestleMania 39
February 27, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 39 following tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on April 1st and 2nd in Inglewood, California and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka
* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
