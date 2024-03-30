wrestling / News
Updated Card For WrestleMania 40
WWE has an updated lineup for WrestleMania 40 following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the card below for the two-night event, which takes place on April 6th and 7th in Philadelphia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
Night TBA
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Bayley
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch
* World Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. New Catch Republic vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller
* WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
* LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
* Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
* Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar
Night One:
* The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins
Night Two:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Confirms Rumor Hulk Hogan Had Influence On Paul Wight Signing With WWE
- AEW Dynamite Drops Below 750,000 Viewers This Week, Draws Lowest Rating in Almost Four Years
- Roman Reigns on Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso, Discusses Jey Uso Walking Away From The Bloodline
- Becky Lynch Explains Seth Rollins’ Reaction to the CM Punk Return at WWE Survivor Series