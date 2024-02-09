wrestling / News
Updated Card For WrestleMania 40
February 8, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 40 following today’s Kickoff event. You can see the lineup thus far the show, which airs 6th and 7th from Philadelphia live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Iyo Sky vs. Bayley
* Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley OR Nia Jax vs. Winner Of Women’s Elimination Chamber Match
