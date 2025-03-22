wrestling / News
Updated Card For WrestleMania 41
March 21, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for WrestleMania 41 following this week’s Smackdown. You can see the card below for the two-night show, which takes place in Las Vegas on April 19th and 20th and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally:
* Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena
* World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther vs. Jey Uso
* WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair
* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair
* Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
Additionally, Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins was set up at the end of Smackdown but has not yet been officially confirmed.
