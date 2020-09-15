Updated Card For WrestlePro’s Return to Alaska

WrestlePro has an updated card for their events set to take place in Alaska this weekend. The company has announced the following lineups for its two shows, which take place on Friday in Soldotna and Saturday in Palmer:

Friday 9/18/20 – Soldotna, Alaska

* Power Plant Heavyweight Championship Match: Sean Whitmore vs. Doug McFresh

* Kickboxing Match: Seth Stacy vs. Alton Prince

* Brian Myers vs Gangrel

* Joey Janela vs Swoggle

* Katarina vs Freya the Slaya

* No Holds Barred Match: Anthony Bowens vs. Deonn Rusman vs. Justin Corino vs. Elia Baratz vs. Shawn Donavan vs. Bobby Wayward vs. LSG vs. Matt Macintosh

Saturday 9/19/20 – Palmer, Alaska

* Anthony Bowens vs. Deonn Rusman

* Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy

* Dog Collar Match: Shawn Donavan vs. LSG

* Joey Janela vs. Gangrel

* Fallah Bahh vs. Brian Myers

* Bobby Wayward vs. Swoggle

* Matt Macintosh vs. Justin Corino

* Freya The Slaya vs. Katarina

* The Amazing Graysons vs. Nasty Gentlemen

* Elia Baratz vs. Jerry Bishop

