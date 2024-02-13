Updated Card For This Weekend’s Wrestling REVOLVER Whatashow

Wrestling REVOLVER hits Texas this weekend with Whatashow on Saturday, and an updated lineup is online. You can see the card below for the Grand Prarie show, which airs live on TrillerTV+:

* The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Monstersauce

* Alex Shelley vs. Alan Angels vs. JD Griffey vs. Exodus Prime

* Lio Rush vs. Chris Bey

* Mike Bailey vs. Elijah (aka Elias)

* Bryan Keith vs. Mansoor

* Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz vs. Gringo Loco & Arez

* Masha Slamovich vs. Marina Shafir

* Jake Something vs. Brick Savage

* Matthew Palmer vs. Vert Vixen

Also appearing: Sami Callihan, Phil Stamper, Veda Scott and more

You can get tickets here.