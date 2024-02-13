wrestling / News
Updated Card For This Weekend’s Wrestling REVOLVER Whatashow
February 13, 2024 | Posted by
Wrestling REVOLVER hits Texas this weekend with Whatashow on Saturday, and an updated lineup is online. You can see the card below for the Grand Prarie show, which airs live on TrillerTV+:
* The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Monstersauce
* Alex Shelley vs. Alan Angels vs. JD Griffey vs. Exodus Prime
* Lio Rush vs. Chris Bey
* Mike Bailey vs. Elijah (aka Elias)
* Bryan Keith vs. Mansoor
* Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz vs. Gringo Loco & Arez
* Masha Slamovich vs. Marina Shafir
* Jake Something vs. Brick Savage
* Matthew Palmer vs. Vert Vixen
Also appearing: Sami Callihan, Phil Stamper, Veda Scott and more
You can get tickets here.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Thinks The Rock Made Roman Reigns Look Like a ‘Co-Star’ at the WrestleMania Kickoff
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations
- Matt Riddle Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Allegations, Says He’s A ‘Maniac’, Mentions Brock Lesnar
- Scarlett, Jade Cargill, & Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos