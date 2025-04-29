wrestling / News

Updated Card For WWE Backlash

April 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has an updated card for Backlash following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on May 10th from St. Louis, Missouri live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena vs. Randy Orton
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch
* Pat McAfee vs. Gunther

