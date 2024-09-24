wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE Bad Blood
WWE has an updated card for Bad Blood following this week’s WWE Smackdown. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 5th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Hell In A Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
Dominik Mysterio to be locked in a shark cage.
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. TBA
* Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu
* Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
