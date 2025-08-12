Updated Card For WWE Clash In Paris

WWE has an updated lineup for Clash In Paris following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on August 31st from the Paris La Défense Arena and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. CM Punk

* Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Logan Paul vs. John Cena