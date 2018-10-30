Updated Card For WWE Crown Jewel

– WWE has updated the card for this week’s WWE Crown Jewel PPV following tonight’s Smackdown. The show takes place on Friday from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The updated card is:

WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Bar (w/Big Show)

WWE World Cup

* RAW: Bobby Lashley, Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, The Miz

* Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker and Kane