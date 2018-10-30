wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE Crown Jewel
October 30, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has updated the card for this week’s WWE Crown Jewel PPV following tonight’s Smackdown. The show takes place on Friday from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The updated card is:
WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Bar (w/Big Show)
WWE World Cup
* RAW: Bobby Lashley, Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler
* SmackDown: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, The Miz
* Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker and Kane