wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber 2024
February 16, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for Elimination Chamber following this week’s Smackdown. The following matches are set for the show, which takes place on February 24th in Perth, Australia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax
* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi One More TBA
* Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate
* The Grayson Waller Effect with Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes
More Trending Stories
- The Rock and Paul Heyman Hype Tonight’s Smackdown, Heyman Says Slap Was ‘Only The Beginning’
- Friend of Ashley Massaro Backs Up 2019 Affidavit, Says WWE Threatened Massaro
- Booker T On Letting WWE’s Plans With Cody Rhodes & The Rock Play Out, Rock’s Heel Turn
- Drew McIntyre Won’t Comment on WWE Contract Rumors, Note on If He’s Signed A New Deal