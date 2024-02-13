Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

WWE has an updated lineup for Elimination Chamber following this week’s Raw. The following matches are set for the show, which takes place on February 24th in Perth, Australia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. 3 More TBA

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. 2 More TBA

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate