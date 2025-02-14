Updated Card For WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE has an updated card for Elimination Chamber following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which airs live March 1st on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally:

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez OR Raquel Rodriguez

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Logan Paul vs. Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins OR Finn Balor