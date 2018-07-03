Updated Card For WWE Extreme Rules

– Following Tuesday night’s episode of Smackdown, WWE has an updated card for Extreme Rules. The show takes place on July 15th from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The latest card is as follows:

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Rusev

* Raw Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella vs. Asuka

* WWE United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Iron Match Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins

* Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley