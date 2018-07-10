wrestling / News
Updated Card For WWE Extreme Rules
– WWE has updated the card for Extreme Rules following Tuesday’s Smackdown. The PPV takes place on July 15th from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The card is as follows:
* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Rusev
* Raw Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella vs. Asuka (James Ellsworth suspended in shark cage)
* WWE United States Championship Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Intercontinental Championship 30-Man Iron Match Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins
* Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
* Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley
* Finn Balor vs. Constable Corbin
* Kickoff Show Tables Match: SAnitY vs. The New Day