Updated Card For WWE Extreme Rules
July 2, 2018 | Posted by
– Following Monday night’s episode of Raw, WWE has an updated card for Extreme Rules. The show takes place on July 15th from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The latest card is as follows:
* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Rusev
* Raw Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt vs. The B Team
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Carmella vs. Asuka
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Iron Match Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins
* Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley