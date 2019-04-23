Updated Card For WWE Money in the Bank

– WWE has the first matches set for Money in the Bank following this week’s episode of Raw. The show takes place on May 19th from Hartford, Connecticut and airs live on WWE Network. The current card is:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

* Men’s Money in the Bank Match: Competitors TBD

* Women’s Money in the Bank Match: Competitors TBD