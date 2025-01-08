Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has an updated card for next week’s episode of NXT following tonight’s show. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which airs Tuesday night on The CW in the US and Netflix internationally:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom vs. OTM

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend vs. The Unholy Union

* NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contenders Match: Shotzi vs. Stephanie Vaquer