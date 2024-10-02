wrestling / News

Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE NXT

October 1, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 10-8-24 Randy Orton Je'Von Evans Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated card for next week’s episode of NXT. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs live on The CW from Chesterfield, Missouri:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. A-Town Down Under
* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo
* Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Kelani Jordan vs. Fatal Influence
* Je’Von Evans vs. Randy Orton
* Sexyy Red appears live

