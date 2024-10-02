Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has an updated card for next week’s episode of NXT. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs live on The CW from Chesterfield, Missouri:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. A-Town Down Under

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Kelani Jordan vs. Fatal Influence

* Je’Von Evans vs. Randy Orton

* Sexyy Red appears live