wrestling / News

Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE NXT

December 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 12-24-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s Christmas Eve episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on The CW:

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King
* Christmas Chaos NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Myles Borne & Tavion Heights vs. Hank And Tank vs. OTM vs. Stacks Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino
* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Cora Jade
* Santa Claus appears

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

