Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE NXT
December 17, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for next week’s Christmas Eve episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on The CW:
* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King
* Christmas Chaos NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Myles Borne & Tavion Heights vs. Hank And Tank vs. OTM vs. Stacks Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino
* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Cora Jade
* Santa Claus appears