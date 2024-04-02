wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Week’s WWE NXT

April 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 4-2-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced an updated card for Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. The company has the following set for the show, which is the final episode before NXT Stand & Deliver:

* NXT Tag Team Championships #1 Contender’s Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The OC vs. Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro
* Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca
* Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne
* Karmen Petrovic (w/ Natalya) vs. Lola Vice
* Oba Femi vs. Joe Gacy
* Lexis King vs. Von Wagner
* Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes final face-off
* Supernova Sessions with guests Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading