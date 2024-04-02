Updated Card For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced an updated card for Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. The company has the following set for the show, which is the final episode before NXT Stand & Deliver:

* NXT Tag Team Championships #1 Contender’s Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The OC vs. Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro

* Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca

* Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne

* Karmen Petrovic (w/ Natalya) vs. Lola Vice

* Oba Femi vs. Joe Gacy

* Lexis King vs. Von Wagner

* Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes final face-off

* Supernova Sessions with guests Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria