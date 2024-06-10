wrestling / News

Updated Card For This Week’s WWE NXT

June 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 6-11-24 Image Credit; WWE

WWE has an updated lineup for this week’s NXT following Sunday’s Battleground. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs live Tuesday night on USA Network:

* Singapore Cane Match: Dante Chen vs. Lexis King
* Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears
* Michin vs. Jaida Parker

