Updated Card For This Week’s WWE NXT
June 9, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for this week’s NXT following Sunday’s Battleground. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs live Tuesday night on USA Network:
* Singapore Cane Match: Dante Chen vs. Lexis King
* Je’Von Evans vs. Shawn Spears
* Michin vs. Jaida Parker
