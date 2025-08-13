Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has a loaded card as it comes to Philadelphia for next week’s NXT. An updated lineup for the show was announced on tonight’s show as you can see below.

The episode airs live next Tuesday on The CW and Netflix internationally:

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans

* Street Fight: Josh Briggs vs. Yoshiki Inamura

* Jasper Troy vs. Ricky Saints

* Fatal Instinct vs. The Elegance Brand

* Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe face-to-face

* Ethan Page & Chelsea Green seek a Peace Treaty with Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele