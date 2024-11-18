Updated Card For WWE Post-Christmas Madison Square Garden Show

WWE has an updated card for their post-Christmas Madison Square Garden event. The lineup for the December 26th show at the famed venue is as follows:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY

* Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

* Appearances by CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, The Wyatt Sicks, Sami Zayn, The New Day, United States Champion LA Knight, The Miz and more.