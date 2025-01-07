wrestling / News
Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has an updated card for next week’s Raw following tonight’s Netflix premiere. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Monday live on Netflix:
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria
* Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Chad Gable vs. Mystery Luchador
