wrestling / News
Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Raw
February 24, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for next week’s episode of Raw following Monday’s show. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which airs Monday night on Netflix and will feature fallout from Elimination Chamber:
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY
* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers
