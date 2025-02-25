wrestling / News

Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Raw

February 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 3-3-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated card for next week’s episode of Raw following Monday’s show. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which airs Monday night on Netflix and will feature fallout from Elimination Chamber:

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY
* WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

