Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Raw On Netflix Debut
WWE has an updated card for next week’s Raw debut on Netflix following this week’s episode. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Monday night live on the streaming service:
* Tribal Combat: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa
* WWE Women’s World Championship Last Woman Standing: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
* CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
* Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre
* John Cena’s retirement tour begins
