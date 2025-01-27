Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble 2025

WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble following this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on February 1st and airs live on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntye, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Penta, Chad Gable, Bron Breakker, 16 More TBA

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, IYO SKY, 21 More TBA

* WWE Tag Team Championships Two Out Of Three Falls Match: #DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns