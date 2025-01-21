wrestling / News

Updated Card For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

January 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Updated WWE Saturday Night's Main Event card 1-25-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated card for Saturday Night’s Main Event following this week’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on NBC:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Jey Uso
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax
* WWE International Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus
* Contract signing with Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens and Shawn Michaels moderating
* Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Saturday Night's Main Event, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading