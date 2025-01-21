Updated Card For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE has an updated card for Saturday Night’s Main Event following this week’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on NBC:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax

* WWE International Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus

* Contract signing with Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens and Shawn Michaels moderating

* Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu