Updated Card For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE has an updated lineup for next weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event following Friday’s Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on May 24th and airs on NBC:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul

* Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McInyre

* CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins

* R-Truth vs. John Cena