Updated Card For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE has an updated card for the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event following this week’s Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday on NBC and Peacock:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Chelsea Green vs. Michin

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn