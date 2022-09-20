wrestling / News

Updated Card For WWE Return to Scotland In October

September 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Live Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE is making its return to Scotland late next month, and an updated lineup is available. The current lineup for the October 30th show in Glasgow is:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler
* Imperium vs. The Usos and Sami Zayn
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Happy Corbin
* Ricochet vs. Xavier Woods
* Hit Row vs. Maximum Male Models
* Madcap Moss vs. Ridge Holland
* Aliyah vs. Natalya

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading