Updated Card For WWE Return to Scotland In October
WWE is making its return to Scotland late next month, and an updated lineup is available. The current lineup for the October 30th show in Glasgow is:
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler
* Imperium vs. The Usos and Sami Zayn
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Happy Corbin
* Ricochet vs. Xavier Woods
* Hit Row vs. Maximum Male Models
* Madcap Moss vs. Ridge Holland
* Aliyah vs. Natalya
