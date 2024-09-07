wrestling / News

Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

September 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 9-13-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has an updated card for next week’s episode of Smackdown following Friday’s show. You can see the updated lineup for the show’s return to USA Network next week below:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
* Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
* A-Town Down Under vs. Kevin Owens & TBD

