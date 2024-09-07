wrestling / News
Updated Card For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
September 6, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for next week’s episode of Smackdown following Friday’s show. You can see the updated lineup for the show’s return to USA Network next week below:
* Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
* Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
* A-Town Down Under vs. Kevin Owens & TBD
The card for next week's episode of WWE SmackDown on USA:
WWE SmackDown (9/13)
– WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa
– Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
– A-Town Down Under vs. Kevin Owens & TBDpic.twitter.com/PDK7Hv8BRc
— Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) September 7, 2024
